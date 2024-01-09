WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF) – The American Red Cross is sounding alarm bells and have announced an emergency appeal for blood donations.

For the first time in 20 years, blood supply levels from donations have fallen to critically low levels creating a national blood shortage.

There are severe consequences to these low levels, and the American Red Cross has started limited the number of distributions of type O blood products – among the most transfused blood types – to hospitals.

Sharon Kesselring, Executive Director for the American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley, says they need blood donors now more than ever.

“January is national blood donor month, but quite frankly, that is not why we are doing the emergency appeal. It is because we have such a shortage of blood products. For the past 20 years, the American Red Cross has been experiencing a 40% decrease in people giving blood.” Sharon Kesselring | Executive Director, American Red Cross of the Ohio River Valley

Kesselring encourages everyone to look on the Blood Donor App or website to find a blood donation site near them and consider donating a lifesaving gift.

