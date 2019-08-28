Bob Huggins speaks at Light Of The Valley

WVU Basketball Coach Bob Huggins says Dr. Merrick’s CRC has elevated the game.

Brings in quality teams, quality people….

…What he’s all about.

Colleagues say he has changed the way men are treated for prostate cancer.

By using his implant skills….

….No further intervention.

But Dr. Merrick chose to focus not on himself, but on this generation of young people.

They have more access to knowledge…

The world is at their fingertips.

But he says it’s never been harder to be a young person.



He cited the decline of families, neighborhoods and religious beliefs.



And he says social media gives kids a skewed look at the world.

Everybody is successful, everybody is beautiful. Everybody flies on private jets.

He says kids don’t realize that hard work…and failing….leads to learning….and success.

So all of these things that our kids have to navigate.

Have to feel safe and protected.

And that’s where the YMCA is vital to the community.



He said it gives kids a safe place to learn everything from sports to problem-solving.

There are only three things that kids can be or should….

…Sports or band or drama.