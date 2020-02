STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – A boil advisory has been issued for the 100 and 200 blocks of Opal Blvd., according to a release from the City of Steubenville Water Department.

Until further notices, customers in the area should vigorously boil water prior to consumption. Repairs have been completed, and samples will be sent for analysis to indicate there is no contamination as a result of this work, another notice will be issued inform customers that this advisory has been lifted.