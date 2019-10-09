‘Boo At The Zoo’ celebrates 30 years

WHEELING, W.VA (WTRF)- The Oglebay Good Zoo is hosting its 30th annual boo at the zoo, and it all starts this Friday.

This event is the largest fundraiser for the Good Zoo and brings in over fourteen thousand guests annually.

They say it is a family tradition and brings in multi-generational families who came when they were kids.

Organizers say the Zoo is a community zoo and is solely based on a fundraiser like these that keep the zoo up and running.

So, the event is heavily based on community participation from teams like Wheeling Hospital, and Bordas and Bordas.

This year, families will enjoy nine nights of family fun at Boo at the Zoo.



Children 12 and under are encouraged to dress in costume as they experience trick or treat stations, a spooky train ride, zoo animals and other family-friendly entertainment.

We have a new animated light show this year on the patio. So guests will see if you’re standing on the patio waiting for the train or you want to get cotton candy or some of our new kettle corn for the event, you’ll get to see an animated light show that’s kind of gearing up for the festival of lights show, but it’s kind of halloween themed. And then we have the new laser show you’ll get to see different animations within the laser show as well Joe Greathouse- Zoo Director

Boo at the Zoo is an all-evening event that walks kids and families through nine treat stations. And this year they have all new decorations for the train station and other new and intriguing stations.

But don’t take our word for it, you’ll just have to experience it for yourself at the Good Zoo.