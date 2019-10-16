Bordas and Bordas anti-bullying program

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- For 5 years, law firm Bordas and Bordas has done an anti-bullying program, designed to recognize students throughout the Ohio Valley that stand up for others and do the right thing. For the firm, they want to go beyond academic and athletic achievements, and reward good, young individuals. At the end of every school year, seniors in Ohio, Marshall, and Belmont county high schools are given scholarships that reflect their kindness and dignity. This program is implemented across all grades with different anti-bullying activities and events for all ages.

Managing Partner, Jamie Bordas, told 7News this program was developed by his father, Jim Bordas. He says “my dad’s the one that really wanted to start this program because when he was growing up he really felt he should stand up for others and fight for them that’s one of the reasons he wanted to become a lawyer. Throughout his entire career he did that so that’s why this program was started and it’s very, very important to him and continues to be important to us.”

Bordas and Bordas is always looking for ways to expand the program and are open to ideas from the community to promote this message.