Breaking: Coroner issues cause of death of 14-year-old Jonathan Minard

Carroll County Coroner, Dr. Mandal B. Haas has issued a cause and manner of death in the case of Jonathan Minard, the 14 year old Carroll County boy whose body was discovered in a shallow grave on April 19th.

After a complete autopsy and toxicological testing, it has been determined that the cause of death was acute fentanyl intoxication and the manner of death is a homicide.

“Homicide, in death investigation and forensic medicine, simply means that the death was caused by the actions or omissions of another person” Dr. Hass- Carroll County Coroner

“I have been in contact with Carroll County Coroner, Dr. Mandal B. Haas, and I have been advised of his findings in the cause and manner of death of Jonathan Minard. While the coroner’s verdict is certainly helpful, it is not dispositive of a criminal investigation. The coroner’s verdict must be considered with other investigative efforts of law enforcement. The investigation is still ongoing, and it is carefully being pursued with all deliberate speed. We will take appropriate legal action when we are comfortable that the investigation is sufficiently complete do so. Since the investigation continues, it is not appropriate to offer any further comment on the case in an effort to preserve the integrity of it.” Steven D. Barnett- Carroll County Prosecuting Attorney

“My office continues to diligently investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of Jonathan Minard. This investigation is active. Dr. Haas has completed his work, which is very important to our investigation, but the coroner’s determinations are not conclusive of a criminal investigation. My deputies continue to work the case, and we are also working with other agencies such as the FBI and the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation to gather and evaluate the evidence. This takes time and we want to be thorough.” Dale R. Williams- Carroll County Sheriff

Sheriff Williams would add,

” I want the public to know that they are safe. There is no suggestion that the public is in danger or that there are any ongoing threats to public safety.” Dale R. Williams- Carroll County Sheriff