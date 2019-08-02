Breaking News: Wheeling University President and Senior Vice President placed on administrative leave

Wheeling University has placed President Michael Mihalyo and Senior Vice President Joseph Petrella on administrative leave effective immediately according to an email sent to everyone on campus.

The campus is having all related questions in their absence directed to Laurie McCullough or David Hacker.

Wheeling University says in the email that information regarding the organizational structure will be released in the next couple of days.

Former Wheeling Jesuit University Board of Trustees have voted to change the name of the school on July 18.

WTRF.com will have more on this story as it develops.