BREAKING: Police chase confirmed in Glen Dale

Photo Credit: NEWS10

Glen Dale Police have confirmed a high speed chase has occurred in Marshall County.

Police say the driver traveled Southbound through Glen Dale before crossing the Moundsville Bridge and escaping into Ohio heading south.

Dispatchers told 7News that stopping the vehicle was unsuccessful due to being too dangerous, but they were able to obtain the vehicle’s information. They say the car was a blue Ford Focus with Ohio License plate HST4929.

The vehicle did have damage and no headlights and was also reported stolen in Wheeling.

