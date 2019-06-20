Brewing up new items for West Virginia Day

by: Steven Ruffing

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling Brewing Company released brand new summer items in honor of West Virginia Day.

Mountani Cervesia, an old recipe with a few “tweaks,” was added to the home-brewed beer tap.

Mountani Cervesia, is a light beer with a subtle citrus flavor that will satisfy the average beer drinker or a brew connoisseur.

On the food side, kimchi nachos with house-made kimchi and pork belly have been introduced as well as Oh My Cod fish tacos with fresh cilantro and lime cabbage slaw drizzled with their very own “yum-yum” sauce.

There’s not much better than beer and food for your state’s celebration! All thanks to Co-Owner Jimmy Schulte, Executive Chef Ryan Butler and their team.

