Brilliant celebrating 200 years with bicentennial museum and HOF weekend

BRILLIANT, Ohio (WTRF) – The Brilliant Bicentennial Museum holds many photographs and other relics of it’s 200 years.

The village was founded in 1819 as Phillipsburg but later changed its name to Brilliant, after a local glass factory.

Museum curator Debbie Gilcrest is excited for residents to see the collection.

The museum will be open Friday 10 am to 4 pm and Saturday during the Hall of Fame induction and one hour after. It is located in the music room of the former Brilliant High School.

Brilliant High School will hold its annual Homecoming Celebration.

This year’s events include the second hall of fame class, this year the hall class has expanded beyond the athletic field.

Other events during the weekend include a parade, which will start at 10 a.m. Saturday, with the induction to follow.