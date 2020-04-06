Brooke County COVID-19 test site coming this week

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- As COVID-19 cases continue to increase, the need for more testing sites in the Ohio Valley continues to rise. And now, the Brooke County Health Department in conjunction with the Hancock County Health Department, and several other agencies are opening up a site this week.

That new drive-thru testing site will be opening up in Brooke County this time. It is only a one-day testing site, happening this Wednesday, April 8th, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at the Brooke High and Middle School complex parking lots. This site is to help alleviate hospitals and doctors offices that are overwhelmed. There are no limitations on where you live but you must call ahead first to be tested. You cannot drive up and get a test on the spot.

Michael Bolen, the Administrator of the Brooke County Health Department, told 7News “we really haven’t seen the demand for people who want tested yet so we’re just doing it to help our surveillance and gather data. I think it gives people a little bit more access who might not have a primary care physician or don’t have means to travel far, the ability to travel far, we are offering it a little bit closer.”

If you are symptomatic or think you may have been exposed, please call 304-737-3665 to be screened over the phone to see if you meet the testing criteria.