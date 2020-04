OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- In this worldwide pandemic, job loss and debt continue to grow.And if you can't pay your bills, remember to take care of yourself first; securing food, medicine, and shelter. Evictions, mortgage foreclosures, and utility shutoffs are not permitted now and credit card companies are willing to work with you to waive late fees. Go over your budget and don't be afraid to call your creditor to work out a payment schedule. Once the stimulus money does arrive and the crisis is over, catching up on essential bills like rent and utilities are necessary, as the worry for mass evictions and shutoffs is looming.

Heather Lapp, the Chief Strategic Officer at YWCA, told 7News "you can obviously apply for a small business loan if you are self-employed or an independent contractor. Unemployment has been opened up like it has never been opened up before, many people are now eligible that have never been eligible for unemployment. So we just tell people to seek out those resources, call information referral, call your tax preparer, call all of those agencies that are still operating and ask for help."