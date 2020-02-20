Brooke HS holds first ever Career Technical Fair

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students at one local high school had the opportunity for a close-up look at career and technical programs their school has to offer.

As many as 18 vocational programs were on display at Brooke High School today for the school’s first ever Career Technical Fair. Students in programs such as nursing, welding, broadcasting and marketing were on hand to show off their skills to their fellow students.

“After high school I can work as a CNA while being in school for a nurse practioner so I could be making money while I’m in college,” said CNA student Natalie Pearson. “So it’s a really good opportunity for kids.”

They say it’s important for students and community members to be aware of the advantages of tech programs.

“I think this is grat because a lot of people in the school, a lot of people in the community don’t know about the tech programs that Brooke County offers,” said student Trinity Farabaugh. “I feel that it is a very strong component of our school because it allows you to graduate with a can or something in welding or carpentry. It allows you to go out of high school and be able to get a well paying job. “

School officials say a similar fair will be held later in the year for 8th grade students.