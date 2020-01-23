Brown speaks on IHeartMedia layoffs

The “pink slip express” rolls through a major broadcast media group.

iHeartMedia, which owns top-rated country music station WOVK, rock station Eagle 107, and 50,000 watt AM news-talk station WWVA, among others in Wheeling, has reportedly laid off dozens of staffers.

A report in the trade publication Billboard asserts dozens of iHeart employees lost their jobs in the restructuring.

Billboard could not confirm any layoff numbers, and iHeartMedia had no comment.

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown views this as a case of misguided investment priorities at all levels.

This country doesn’t invest in cities like Wheeling, and where I grew up in Mansfield. We don’t invest, state government tends to ignore places like Steubenville, and Bellaire, and, and Woodsfield. The federal government seems to not do what we should do, whether it’s manufacturing, whether it’s health care, whether it’s keeping hospitals open, all of those things Sen. Sherrod Brown, (D) Ohio



Local iHeartMedia offices also had no comment on the layoff reports.