Buckeye Local High School names a new principal

Buckeye Local High School has named Lucas Parsons their new principal.

Parsons, who has served as principal at Buckeye West Elementary in Adena for the past two years, was approved during the June 25 regular school board session and received an amended 240-day contract with his position changed to reflect his promotion.

“Ever since I got into education, my dream job was to return to Buckeye Local High School, when the opportunity presented itself I felt the time was right. Buckeye Local made me the teacher I was and the person I am today It really is coming home.” Lucas Parsons

Parsons graduated from BLHS in 1999 and obtained a bachelor’s degree in English from Ohio University in 2005. He then attended Wheeling Jesuit University before earning a master’s degree in education from Franciscan University in 2012. He went on to receive a master’s degree in administration from Franciscan. Parsons began teaching grades 5-8 at St. Paul School in Weirton and worked his way up the ranks over his nine-year tenure, serving as a disciplinarian, dean of students and assistant principal before being named principal in 2015. He spent two years overseeing students in preschool through eighth grade until he arrived at Buckeye West in 2017.

Superintendent Kim Leonard welcomed Parsons aboard and said he would be an asset in his new role.