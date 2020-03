BETHANY, W.Va. (WTRF) - In response to the global spread of COVID-19, Bethany College says it will extend its spring break through March 20 and resume March 23 with online classes until further notice.

"The health and safety of the Bethany community has and always will be our highest priority, and it is that commitment that guides us now as we prepare to take some significant steps to safeguard all those in our care to slow the spread of COVID-19 across the nation," Bethany President Tamara Nichols Rodenberg said in a statement.