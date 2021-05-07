Buckeye Local Students Injured In School Bus Crash

(WTRF)- At least 10 kids from Buckeye Local were injured in a bus crash in Jefferson County Friday morning.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says a pickup truck swerved head on into the school bus to possibly avoid another vehicle that was broken down.

The crash occurred on SR 15 in Rayland and the road is currently closed.

All injured parties have been transported to a local hospital and all injuries are minor.

Buckeye Local Schools Superintendent released the following message to the public following the crash.