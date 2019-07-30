CAIR, ACLU Condemn Distribution of Racist, Anti-Semitic Messages in Ohio Valley

(WASHINGTON, D.C., 7/30/2019) – The Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR), the nation’s largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, and the ACLU of West Virginia today condemned the distribution of racist messages found in the Ohio Valley.

“It is disturbing to see that some individuals can be so comfortable disseminating racist and anti-Semitic messages, It is even more disturbing to see people targeted by hate in their own neighborhoods.” CAIR National Communications Coordinator Ayan Ajeen

Ajeen added that CAIR has reported an unprecedented spike in bigotry targeting American Muslims, immigrants and members of other minority groups since the election of Donald Trump as President.

“The evil of white supremacy is a defining feature of American history. Sadly, we have all seen a resurgence in the odious ideology of hatred across the country and right here in the Mountain State. When bigotry is emanating from the White House and our state capitol, that only emboldens white nationalists in our neighborhoods. We all must do everything in our power to counter the growth of white supremacist terror.” ACLU of West Virginia Executive Director Joseph Cohen

