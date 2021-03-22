Caldwell Man Charged With Murder

Caldwell, OH (WTRF)- A 28-year-old Caldwell, Ohio man has been charged with one count of murder in connection to a fatal shooting early Sunday morning.

The Noble County Sheriff’s Office says that Tyler Thompson killed 27-year-old Leah Brooke Hines, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

Thompson remained incarcerated in the Noble County Jail after being denied bond during an initial hearing on Monday in the county court.

Hines is survived by three young children, ages 8 to 5 months, according to her Facebook page.