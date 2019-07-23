Capito Announces $9.4 Million to Support Expansion of West Virginia Route 2

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va.), chairman of the Environment and Public Works Committee’s (EPW) Transportation and Infrastructure Subcommittee, today announced $9.4 million in funding from the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) to support construction expanding West Virginia Route 2. The Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant was awarded to the West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) for the widening of Route 2 to four lanes between Proctor and Kent, West Virginia. Senator Capito issued the following statement and released this video after U.S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine L. Chao called her to share the announcement:

“This funding is great news for West Virginia, and I’m thrilled to be able to share it with West Virginians after speaking with Secretary Chao today. I’ve spoken with the secretary and administration officials numerous times in recent months to advocate for the project and let them know what a difference it will make in our state. Not only will it help improve travel on Route 2, but it will also contribute in a big way to our growth, development, and overall economic potential. I’m thrilled that the department chose to help support this critical project, and through my leadership roles on both EPW and the Appropriations Committee, I will continue working to secure funding to improve and expand West Virginia’s infrastructure.”

In May, Senator Capito wrote to Secretary Chao in support of WVDOH’s INFRA grant application for the project, explaining:

“West Virginia’s economy is experiencing a remarkable turnaround that is being led by the northern region of the state. The dynamism of the natural gas industry has engendered growth and opportunity for thousands of West Virginians working in the Marcellus and Utica shale formations. In order for these communities to continue to thrive and capture new downstream industries, however, investments in modern, dependable infrastructure are needed.

“As we have seen across the United States, targeted infrastructure investments can contribute to economic growth and support vital industries like energy production. West Virginians recognize this fact, and in 2017 voters overwhelmingly approved a bond referendum to fund important projects like the widening of Route 2. Once completed, this project promises to facilitate the movement of goods and workers in an area primed for continued economic development.”

The full letter is available here.