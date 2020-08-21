Carroll County deputy pleads not guilty to voluntary manslaughter

CARROLL COUNTY (WTRF) A Carroll County deputy has pleaded not guilty to voluntary manslaughter after he fatally shot a man after a traffic stop last November.
Jacob Baker entered that plea during a court appearance yesterday.
Robert Sikon III of Carrollton and his fiancee were stopped by Baker, after which Baker and Sikon “tussled” according to the fiancee. Sikon then ran and was shot in the back.
Follow 7News for updates.
