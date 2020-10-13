Catching predators in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Multiple agencies came together to fight against a growing threat right here in the Ohio Valley.

Operation Trick or Treat: To Catch a Predator was created to fight the ongoing threat of child sexual trafficking in Jefferson County.

Here’s how the events unfolded where police got 4 of those individuals off the streets in less than 48 hours.

After numerous complaints about suspicious vehicles and people in the Village of Amsterdam, Chief Tyler Yoho felt something needed to be done.

So he sat down with the Mayor, Patrolman Henderson, and Jefferson County Prosecutor Jeff Bruzzese to come up with a plan to track down predators in their community.

“We created a Facebook Page of a 15-year-old girl. The 15-year-old girl was approached by four men who seeked out to meet up with her and engage in sexual activity with her.” Chief Tyler Yoho – Amsterdam Police Department

Those four men were arrested and charged for allegedly soliciting sexual acts from law enforcement officials.

That allegedly included arranging to meet, sending elicit messages and photos among other things.

Chief Yoho says being able to take these people off the streets means lot. Especially making the town an even safer place.

“It reminds them at the end of the day that they are safe to walk around, they are safe to go to the parks and play, they’re safe to walk their dog. And that’s important to us as police officers to make sure our community feels safe.” Chief Tyler Yoho – Amsterdam Police Department

Chief Yoho also wants to remind parents to be proactive in checking their children’s’ phones, and see who they are talking to.

“During this campaign these people were asking for the children’s homes, their descriptions, their addresses, where they go to walk, where they go to run. So just be proactive in checking your children’s stuff to make sure this doesn’t happen them. That they aren’t victimized as well.” Chief Tyler Yoho – Amsterdam Police Department

Other departments involved were Bergholz Police Department, Jefferson and Carroll County Sheriff’s Offices.

Now Officials are asking if there are any other victims of these individuals or others to please come forward and contact the Amsterdam Police Department at 740-543-3797 or the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office at 740-283-8600.