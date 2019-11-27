CBS announces holiday special schedule

(WTRF) — Mark your calendars. CBS has announced its line up of 2019 holiday specials – which features classics like “Frosty The Snowman” and “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.”

Here’s when you can catch the special programming on WPRI 12:

Thursday, November 28, 2019

The Thanksgiving Day Parade On CBS – 9 a.m.-12 p.m. A CBS Thanksgiving tradition in its 59th year, the special, to be anchored by Entertainment Tonight host Kevin Frazier and correspondent and weekend co-host Keltie Knight, will feature portions of the 92nd annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, live from New York City. Country music superstar Miranda Lambert will perform.



Friday, November 29, 2019

Frosty The Snowman – 8 p.m. Frosty, that “jolly, happy soul” whose old silk hat full of magic has turned him into a musical Christmas legend, once again demonstrates his unique showmanship. Narrated by Jimmy Durante, the special also includes the voices of Jackie Vernon (as Frosty) and Billy De Wolfe (as Professor Hinkle).



Frosty Returns – 8:30 p.m. The magic still in his old silk hat, the holiday season’s perennially popular original dancing snowman continues his adventure and skates on the edge of danger. Jonathan Winters is the narrator with John Goodman as the voice of Frosty.



Saturday, November 30, 2019

Robbie The Reindeer: Hooves Of Fire – 8 p.m. In this animated special, Robbie (voiced by Ben Stiller) must train to compete in the Reindeer Races to become a part of the sleigh team for Santa (voiced by Jim Belushi).

Robbie The Reindeer: Legend Of The Lost Tribe – 8:30 p.m. In the second of two 30-minute specials, Robbie battles Blitzen (voiced by Hugh Grant) in an effort to stop his nemesis’ launch of a reindeer theme park. Britney Spears, James Woods, Leah Remini, and Jerry Stiller are among the additional stars to lend their voices.

The Story Of Santa Claus – 9 p.m. This animated musical holiday special revolves around a gentle toymaker (voiced by Ed Asner) whose only wish is to deliver a toy to every child on Christmas. The voices of Betty White and Tim Curry are also featured.



Monday, December 2, 2019

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 8 p.m.

Saturday, December 14, 2019

Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer – 8 p.m.

Frosty The Snowman – 9 p.m.

Frosty Returns – 9:30 p.m.

Sunday, Dec. 15:

The 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors – 8 p.m. Earth, Wind & Fire, Sally Field, Linda Ronstadt, Sesame Street, and Michael Tilson Thomas will be celebrated during the 42nd Annual Kennedy Center Honors. CBS has broadcast the special each year since its debut.



Friday, December 20, 2019

I Love Lucy Christmas Special – 8 p.m. “The Christmas Episode,” which originally debuted on Christmas Eve in 1956, features the Ricardo and Mertz families of classic series I Love Lucy decorating Lucy and Ricky’s tree and reminiscing in flashbacks about how their lives have changed since the birth of Little Ricky. The I Love Lucy Christmas Special also includes the newly colorized “Pioneer Woman” episode. The episode is followed by a Dick Van Dyke Show special for an hour of holiday hilarity.



All specials are also available on CBS All Access.

Sunday, December 22, 2019