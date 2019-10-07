Celebrating the life of East Ohio Regional Hospital

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF)- The closure of East Ohio Regional Hospital left a 38 year-long employee feeling like something had to be done to commemorate the life of the hospital, and those that worked there. So, Jim Howard came up with the idea and planned a celebration of EORH, inviting all employees of the hospital, even those that retired. Many employees and their families showed up to relive the memories and talk about the future. He hoped this party would raise spirits and keep hope alive.

Jim Howard was very positive despite the party acting almost as a wake to the hospital and said “we understand that they’re trying to open it back up and the majority of people who worked there and moved on would come back in a heartbeat. We’re a family even if we didn’t work in the same department it was such a small hospital everybody knew each other. We’re going to do this again next year, except next year we are going to do it as a reunion.”

The employees of EORH plan on doing this every year going forward, on the same date, to keep in touch.