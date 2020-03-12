Census Forms Coming in Mail for Saint Clairsville Residents

Local
Posted: / Updated:

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – St. Clairsville city officials have touched on census participation with people from the community.

There was a meeting at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church that ended around 6:30 Wednesday night.

According to city officials, if people living there do not complete their census form this time around, Saint Clairsville may not remain a city much longer. The census needs at least 5,000 people in the town to participate in the forms, or else it will be considered a village that doesn’t receive the grants and loans they normally do.

It would affect Saint Clairsville’s tax-base, funding, among a few others.

The Census forms should appear in your mail box Thursday, March 12th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter