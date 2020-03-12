Census Forms Coming in Mail for Saint Clairsville Residents

SAINT CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – St. Clairsville city officials have touched on census participation with people from the community.

There was a meeting at Saint Mary’s Catholic Church that ended around 6:30 Wednesday night.

According to city officials, if people living there do not complete their census form this time around, Saint Clairsville may not remain a city much longer. The census needs at least 5,000 people in the town to participate in the forms, or else it will be considered a village that doesn’t receive the grants and loans they normally do.

It would affect Saint Clairsville’s tax-base, funding, among a few others.

The Census forms should appear in your mail box Thursday, March 12th.