CEO of The Ziegenfelder Company retires

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)- The Ziegenfelder Company is a proud staple of Wheeling and the Ohio Valley. Their business success has been growing every year. At the helm, Lisa Allen, who has lead the company as CEO since 2003. A surprise celebration of her career was put on this evening in light of her retirement. 7News attended the celebration and learned how much she believed in and impacted the community and more about her legacy.

Overall, the twin popsicle company has reached new heights under Lisa Allen’s leadership and her retirement comes bittersweet. Allen brought values and leadership through the whole organization. Holly Fillipovich, CFO of Ziegenfelder, told 7News “a lot of companies they have transitions like this and they’re hard and they’re messy but here we get to really come together and celebrate and honor the marks that she’s left and build upon it.”

As CEO, Allen seemed to have a different approach that nobody will forget. VP of Operations, Brice Mills, said “most of the time people come to work and treat it as a job but she really tried to create a tribe mentality everyone’s valued, we have leaders at all levels, it’s not just her leading she wanted all of us to lead I think that will be her lasting legacy and I think we’re going to do our best to keep it going even though she’s not with us anymore.”

So, what’s next for the local popsicle empire?

Former COO and now the new CEO beginning January 1, 2020, Kevin Heller added, “she brought a human element to us and taught us to care for people and inspire people I hope to continue that legacy that she brought and build upon it. A great foundation, she was a great mentor, so hopefully I can just continue on with what she started.”

Allen’s colleagues are personally excited for her to get to spend time with her grandchildren, but from a company standpoint, they’ll miss her dearly.