Want to help those that survived human trafficking? One local agency is putting together a dinner and auction to help victims.

The Sexual Assault Help Center (SAHC) is putting together a chicken dinner on Sunday, August 13 with all proceeds going to SAHC and the victims of sexual violence in the Ohio Valley.

Meals are $20 and that includes half a roasted chicken, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, bread, and a slice of cake.

Pick-up times will be between 11:30 am and 4:00 pm at Hanover Fuel Stop in Martins Ferry.

There will also be an auction for a weekend getaway in Moundsville with a free stay at the Holiday Inn. Also, 50/50 tickets are available for purchase by calling the SAHC office or online.

Tickets for the dinner, 50/50 and the auction can be found here.

You can contact SACH at 304-234-1783. More on the event can be found here.