Children Solutions CEO arrested for sexual activity with a minor

Larry Lawson, the CEO of Children Solutions, was arrested Friday, June 21st, by Clearwater Florida police for sexual activity with a minor.

Lawson was booked for 4 charges: unlawful sexual activity with a minor, sheltering an unmarried minor, interference with custody, and contributing to the delinquency.

According to the police report Lawson brought the 16 year old boy from Pennsylvania to Clearwater FL.

Lawson met the minor on social media and has maintained an ongoing relationship for two years. Lawson initially stated the 16-year-old was his cousin and then stated the two were just a “friend and traveling companion” all according to Clearwater Police

The mother of the juvenile discovered her son on Snapchat with Larson and contacted authorities.

Children Solutions LLC was contacted for a statement:

“The owner’s position is in the process of being transferred over. We are looking to revamp the organization with a new face to the agency. We have no comment on the specific individual.” Jessica Daniels. Human Resources Children Solutions LLC

Children Solutions LLC has branches in Weirton and in Moundsville WV

