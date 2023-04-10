JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — Buckeye Local High School is the place to be on May 6th if you want to experience the love of Jesus.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

For the 12th year the Chrisagis Brothers, who pour their heart and soul into serving the Lord, have invited big names to their annual Legends Concert.

Doors open at 5 p.m. so if you would like a chance to meet the Christian singers right before the performance that is your chance.

Brian and Shawn Chrisagis came to our 7News Studio Monday ahead of their May concert to talk about why it’s an event worth seeing.

Our world needs a higher power, and these legends, Russ Taft, Sandi Patty, Wayne Watson, Kim Boyce and Jayne Farrell, all five of these, are lifechangers who will set a fire inside your heart and stir you up for the Lord. Brian Chrisagis, Chrisagis Brothers Ministries

In today’s world we need hope and the only hope is Jesus and the music that they’re going to bring is going to bring hope and inspiration and change lives. You can truly tell they are people of God because as soon as they get on that platform lives are changed, transformed and renewed. Shawn Chrisagis, Chrisagis Brothers Ministries

Following the autograph signing, the concert gets underway at 6.

You can purchase a ticket for $35 in advance and for $40 at the door.

You can call 304-650-0425 or 740-859-2344 to purchase your tickets in advance.