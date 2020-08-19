Chrisagis Brothers nominated for 3 music awards

(WTRF)- A hometown favorite with a global fan-base has just been nominated for 3 Josie Awards! The Chrisagis Brothers are up for Best Album of the Year, Artist of the Year, and Duo of the Year. This was out of 30,000 artists and the Brothers will be heading to Dollywood in September to perform one of their hits off the nominated album the Color of Love at the Josie Music Awards.

Briand and Shawn Chrisagis, told 7News “37 years we’ve been doing our music so it’s an honor this one is very prestigious because it’s the number one indie artist award it’s a blessing to be able to be nominated by people that have been in the industry, it’s an honor to be nominated especially since we’re really into winning souls not awards but we do thank God that we’re nominated and that we’re even getting recognized.”

Before the pandemic, the Chrisagis Brothers were on tour along the East Coast.