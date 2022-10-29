WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Another event that is looking ahead into the holiday season is Christmas at the Highlands.

Halloween may be on the 🧠 this weekend, but Tuesday is Christmas 1st!🎅🏻☃️ (at least it is in my eyes😉)

Christmas at the Highlands is HAPPENING NOW until 6pm, and tomorrow from 10am-3pm!🎄



Get your holiday shopping in early with over 150 vendors! More tonight on @WTRF7News ❗️ pic.twitter.com/l31c00d9gB — Baylee Martin (@BayleeMartin7TV) October 29, 2022

Over its weekend run, they saw nearly 5,000 visitors and are expecting another 1,200 more for their closing day on Sunday, October 30th from 10 to 3.

Event organizer Kevin Carrol says that he and his wife take great pride in this event, and the cause behind it holds a special place in their hearts.

”Small businesses really need this to continue, so we decided to bring this event on and also help the CTE students at Wheeling Park – Career and Technical Education. So, a good part of the money raised will go towards scholarship funds in the memory of my father-in-law, Wayne Wilhelm. We’re hoping to do five scholarships for different electrical, machine, welding and different things like that.” Kevin Carrol – Event Coordinator

With over 140 vendors from 7 states across the country, this is the next closest event to Christmas in November at WesBanco Arena.

You can expect to see Santa, write letters to our Troops, and get some unique holiday shopping done at the new Highlands Sports Complex.