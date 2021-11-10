Christmas decorations and the joy they bring

WHEELING W.Va. (WTRF) You may notice your neighbors are beginning to decorate their homes for the holidays. Some people say it’s too soon.

Although it is not quite Thanksgiving yet, you may be debating on pulling out those holiday decorations and stringing up those lights.

Does the rush to decorate early stem from all the happiness and memories linked to the festivities?

Michael Morreale, Clinical Psychologist at Northwood Health Systems says that is likely the case.

We get happy when we feel a sense of connection and a sense of belonging to other and to our community. I think setting up Christmas decorations is a signal that you’re partaking, you belong, we’re sharing the same values and the same traditions. Yeah, why not? Decorate whenever you want. Why stop yourself from having that experience and that joy? Michael Morreale, Clinical Psychologist at Northwood Health Systems

He says studies show that holidays do impact mental health.

Suicides decrease during the holidays and then increase again once they’re over. I think that the people who report that their mental health symptoms become worse during the holidays, those people are typically associating with having high levels of loneliness. Michael Morreale, Clinical Psychologist at Northwood Health Systems

Lauren Hersey, general sales manager at WTRF 7 News says decorating for the holidays not only brings joy to her family but she believes the decoration spreads the holiday cheer to all who pass by.

Yes, we decorate for Christmas. My husband and I go back and forth. He would decorate before Halloween if it was acceptable, and I like to wait until closer to Thanksgiving. My husband feels he is filled with way more holiday joy during the Christmas season than when our house is not decorated. Lauren Hersey, General Sales Manager at WTRF 7 News

From the lights, the statues, and the signs, it can be a lot of work to get your house ready for the holidays.

Hersey says it can be a lot of work but that it’s all worth it.