City Clerk DeeAnn Pulliam appointed interim City Manager of Weirton

The City of Weirton has had two resignations, both from the City Manager position, within six months. At the Weirton city council meeting tonight, Mayor Harold Miller appointed interim City Manager to DeeAnn Pulliam. Pulliam is currently the City Clerk and has an extensive resume, with a master’s degree in legal studies. The Mayor believes that the council needs to consider adjusting the pay-scale to attract more applicants. He also mentioned that many resumes were received, but those that applied did not understand key development aspects. Weirton is still looking for a permanent City Manager, and they hope to fill the position by mid-November.