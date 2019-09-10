City Clerk DeeAnn Pulliam appointed interim City Manager of Weirton

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) --- It's a serious problem that many expected, but now is causing a huge strain on the Ohio County Sheriff's Department. After the early and unexpected closing of Hillcrest and Robert C Byrd last Wednesday, authorities are now struggling with taking care of those out on the streets.

The Ohio County Sheriff’s office has been transporting patients from Hillcrest for a while. But now—it’s becoming too much to handle. And since their closing, the sheriff’s office is struggling to keep up.