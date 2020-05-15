City of Glen Dale closes pool for 2020 season; playgrounds open June 1

Glen Dale, W.Va (WTRF)- The city of Glen Dale made some announcements today regarding rules for their parks/playgrounds/swimming pool.

The Glen Dale pool will be closed for the 2020 season. Refunds will be issued to everyone that has purchased a season pass.

The basketball courts will continue to be closed and will remain closed until Glen Dale has approval from the Governor.

The shelter can be rented however; the applicant will have to sign a contract stating there will be 25 people or less and will abide by the social distancing standards. If you have already paid for your rental, you can cancel and get a full refund.

The playgrounds will open June 1, 2020. Occupancy will be limited to 25 individuals at one time. Playground equipment, tables, etc will be sanitized once per day.

The city asks anyone coming to the park to please bring your own hand sanitizer. If the shelter is rented, the playground will be closed to comply with the mass gathering 25 and under the order.

Baseball and softball is tentatively scheduled to begin on June 8, 2020. The details have not yet been released for the rules and orders that will be in effect for these activities.

The City of Glen Dale will also still hold their Memorial Day Service but it will be done virtually and will be shown on WTRF.com and on the 7News Social Media platforms.