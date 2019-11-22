City of Wheeling Bringing Ice Skating to the Plaza on Market

WHEELING, W.VA. – Lace up your ice skates and join us for some winter fun at the Plaza on Market!

In conjunction with Small Business Saturday – Nov. 30 – the City of Wheeling will be adding a synthetic ice rink to The Plaza on Market, 1053 Market Street, for the day. The public is invited to skate from 3-8 p.m. It is free of charge and ice skates will be available for use.

“We are excited to bring an activity such as this to our downtown,” said Michele Rejonis, marketing and community relations specialist. “We hope folks come out and visit many of our small businesses in the City and stop by the ice rink to enjoy some winter fun as we kick off the holiday season,” she said.

Public use of the Plaza on Market is possible. To check date availability and/or to book the space, interested parties should contact the City Manager’s office at 304-234-3617.