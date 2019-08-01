Breaking News
Ohio Co. Sheriff, emergency personnel head back to school

Local
WARWOOD, W.Va. (WTRF) — Ohio County Sheriff’s Department and other emergency personnel went back to school Thursday for a tactical exercise.

The class was held at Warwood Middle School and allowed first responders to conduct training on how to work closely with one another under a controlled situation.

“We’re always coming up with new training,” said Sheriff Tom Howard of Ohio County. “It’s for the safety of everybody, safety of the public, safety of the schools. So, we’re always training.”

Sheriff Howard hopes training like these will ultimately save lives.

