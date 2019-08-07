Cleveland man arrested in Beallsville for trafficking and drug possession

Deputies with the Belmont County Sheriff’s Office took into custody Deandre Warr of Cleveland, Ohio

Warr was part of several-month investigations that led to a remote location in Beallsville, Ohio. Where authorities believe Warr was selling narcotics.

Officials executed a search warrant that resulted in 40 grams of suspected fentanyl and nearly $700.00 being seized.

The street value of the narcotics of over $6,000

Warr was booked into the Belmont County Jail on felony 1 drug trafficking and drug possession charges and currently has a bond of $40,000.