Closure of East Ohio Regional Hospital: What’s Next?

MARTINS FERRY, Ohio (WTRF)- Now that East Ohio Regional Hospital (EORH) and Ohio Valley Medical Center are both closed, the Ohio Valley is scrambling to find proper medical attention. The closing of both hospitals has shocked the communities all across the Ohio Valley.

7News focused attention on those that live near EORH in Ohio and found out troubling details about several hour-long wait times at one of the only nearby hospitals.

7News spoke with local resident Cindy Langford, where she spent 3 hours and estimated about 80 people were waiting in the emergency room at Wheeling Hospital today. Langford told 7News that the hospital is so backed up that the patients are not receiving medical wristbands upon admission.

Langford says “I am very saddened by it I would hope that they would try harder to find answers you know to fix this problem just seeing what happened there today you know what a hardship it is just seeing so many sick people something definitely needs to be done it’s just it was hard to watch and I was with someone who was ill and just to sit there and watch it was so sad.” She also said off-camera that she is afraid that people will die because of EORH’s closure.

Another resident, Mary Lynn, whose daughter Amy worked at EORH for 19 years in long term care is unsure about the future. Lynn had told us “she [Amy] put her applications in at Peterson and she was really sad because they were closing down it’s too far to travel anywhere else and I’m having a hard time finding doctors now.”

Ohio Representative Jack Cera hosted a Town Hall Meeting tonight in Martins Ferry, where he discussed budget and bipartisan priorities. At the meeting, 7News asked the representative what’s next after the hospital’s closing. Cera states that “if we can’t find a buyer we have to try and find someway of finding some healthcare services into this part of the state and that’s what we’ll keep trying to do. Having a facility there is very important and the conversations I’ve had with various groups, there’s interest in coming to Belmont county but whether it’s to keep the hospital open or develop new centers I’m not sure at this point but we’re just going to keep on working.”