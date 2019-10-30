Columbus Homicide Suspect Arrested in Wheeling, WV

Wheeling, WV – Jordyn Preston, 20, was arrested yesterday around 1:00 PM by the US Marshals Service Northern District of West Virginia in Wheeling.

Preston was wanted for multiple charges to include; contempt of court on a charge of murder and felonious assault, felony assault/domestic violence, and violations of bond on the original charges of possession of a firearm while under felony disability and improper handling of a firearm.

On December 10, 2017, Columbus Police Officers were dispatched to 2448 Ottawa Drive, on a report of a double shooting. The victims, Van Johnson and Elyzabeth Johnson (father and daughter), were in front of their residence involved in a verbal altercation with each other.

The boyfriend of Elyzabeth Johnson, Jordyn Preston, exited the residence and approached the Johnsons.

Preston allegedly produced a handgun and fired several shots, striking Mr. Johnson and Elyzabeth Johnson. Preston then fled the scene in Elizabeth Johnson’s vehicle.

Mr. Johnson was pronounced dead at Riverside Hospital following the incident. Elyzabeth Johnson was transported to Grant Hospital, was treated and survived her injuries. A murder warrant was issued for Jordyn Preston.

On March 30, 2018. Preston was arrested by the US Marshals in Springfield, OH on the original charge of Murder but on July 08, 2019 he was released on a $500,000.00 bond.

Preston violated the conditions of his bond by failing to appear for scheduled court appearances.

On October 29,2019, US Marshals and Wheeling Police Department located and arrested Preston at the intersection of York and Zane Street on Wheeling Island.

During the arrest, Preston also was in possession of 22 grams of suspected cocaine.

Preston was transported to the Northern Regional Jail in Moundsville, WV where he awaits extradition back to Columbus, OH