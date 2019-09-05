Community considers how to serve homeless women and children

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) About 25 people came together Wednesday night to discuss how to fill the void left by the Wheeling Salvation Army deciding to exclude women and children.

They learned right now there are 30 women living outdoors or in tents in Wheeling, one of whom is pregnant.

They say the need for help is more urgent than most people realize.

YSS invited social service professionals, religious leaders, city officials, and medical professionals to discuss what happens next.

The group learned there are a few beds available in scattered places, but they say there’s not enough to fill the need.

They say the Wheeling YWCA has three beds for homeless women.

The Urban Mission in Steubenville has two.

The Belmont County Salvation Army welcomes men, women, and children, but occasionally they are filled to capacity.

A local motel sometimes offers rooms. So the group considered some new ideas.

“There may be some individuals in different congregations, different parishes, that would be open to welcoming a homeless family on a temporary basis,” said John Moses, executive director of YSS.

“Another idea that we were discussing was the possibility of maybe leasing long term a multiplex property.”

They have a survey sheet they are distributing.

It lists the various ways that individuals and businesses can help the homeless, and asks people to check off which one they’d be willing to try.

The options range from providing rental units to proving food, clothing, furniture, supervision or transportation.

To find out more, call YSS at (304) 218-2828.