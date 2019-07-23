Community reacts to newly appointed Bishop of Wheeling-Charleston

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – It’s no secret that it’s been a tough year for the Diocese of Wheeling-Charleston, and many parishioners in the area couldn’t agree more.

But spirits are on the upswing with the naming of the new bishop.

We talked to a few parishioners today who say they have high hopes for the future of not only the Diocese but also Bishop-designate Mark Brennan.

“I think he’s going to be good,” said parishioner Brad Leonard. “I think right now the way the people are in the Catholic church, with everyone kind of down, the first order of business for him is going to be to heal everybody, and get everybody’s spirits up, and kind of recharge the church a little bit because it certainly needs it.”

“Sharing the name, the Brennan’s probably came from the old sod across the pond. With a name like Brennan I’m sure he’ll have great success,” added Margaret Brennan.

Parishioner Brad Leonard also said he thinks whatever punishment, if any, that Bishop-designate Mark Brennan decides to pass on to Bishop Bransfield will be just and fair.