Community says goodbye to beloved firefighter

BELLAIRE, Ohio (WTRF) – It was a fond tribute to a well-known Ohio Valley firefighter on Thursday.

Ricky St. John of Bellaire died when a trench he was digging at his girlfriend’s property in Washington County collapsed.

His funeral procession, which included loved ones, friends, fire trucks and ambulances, wound throughout Belmont County.

In Bridgeport, traffic was stopped for quite a while as the procession passed. In front of Bridgeport High School, students stood along National Road and paid their respects as the procession passed by.

St. John as 49-years-old and leaves behind six children.