Comprehensive Women’s Health Center provides multidisciplinary coverage to women of all ages

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Due to a change in local healthcare providers that caused a gap in access, Trinity Health System recognized early this year that women of all ages still need coverage. That’s why they developed the Comprehensive Women’s Health Center. OBGYNs are now officially on staff as part of the Trinity Health System- following the faith based mission and Catholic heritage. The center is devoted to meeting individual needs in addition to emotional support.

The Comprehensive Women’s Health Center hosted an open house tonight so the public can tour, learn, and sign-up for care.

Extensive care from 24/7 physicians will now be available for all women in the region. Ultrasounds, non-invasive procedures, fetal testing, and laboratory services can all be done in office, as part of their multidisciplinary gynecological and obstetrical care. Seven new care providers have been brought on staff and the center is currently accepting new patients.