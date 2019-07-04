Congressman Bill Johnson on district tour, lending a hand

(NOBLE COUNTY-OHIO) Congressman Bill Johnson has made many stops, reaching out to the people in his district. This week alone, he lent a hand at a food bank, helped package boxes, and worked at a hardware store. Today, Representative Johnson visited an integral natural gas facility in Noble County.

The Director of Public Relations of the Ohio Oil & Gas Association, Mike Chadsey, had this to say- “it’s really exciting because you can get into exactly how much investment these folks have made into a plant like this, as well as, all of the jobs that have been created and maintained because of plants like this. It’s really an exciting opportunity, Congressman Bill Johnson asks a lot of questions, and wants to know exactly what he’s looking at, how it’s involved, and the different aspects of oil and gas. It’s really exciting. “

Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson has made several visits centered around community service in the 6th district. He’s reaching out to the people, discussing challenges, and talking with small business owners about taxes and regulations.

He stresses the importance of small business as well as large-scale growth in southeastern Ohio. The MPLX LP Seneca Gas Complex is proof of remarkable growth in the area, so the Congressman stopped by to learn the process. The plant took him on operator rounds to gain hands-on experience, and learn about environmental and human safety at the natural gas plant.

Congressman Johnson says, “you can’t do this job if you’re not out talking to the people you represent on ‘Main Street.’ Whether it’s your constituents or the business owners they work for. So, I want to know what they’re experiencing everyday, because I work for them, they don’t work for me, it’s not the other way around.”

Visits big and small, by elected officials, creates an impact for all within the community.