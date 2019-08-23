Congressman Bill Johnson says East Ohio Regional Hospital needs to be saved if possible

HARRISON COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Congressman Bill Johnson, R-Ohio 6th District, spoke to a group gathered at Harrison Community Hospital.

He fielded questions on every subject, from gas drilling to the state of the roads.

We asked him about another hospital—East Ohio Regional Hospital in Martins Ferry—which faces an October 7 permanent closure by its owner, Alecto.

He felt it’s possible that someone could purchase and revive the facility.“Do we have buyers in the market that are looking?” he responded. “I can guarantee you that there are larger health care systems that have expanded into regions outside of their communities. Places like the Cleveland Clinic, Marietta Memorial Health Systems and Genesis Health Systems In Zanesville.”

The Congressman said we need to keep that hospital open because the volume of health care needs in the area will increase, not decrease.He said that’s because of all the energy development companies moving into the region.