Congressman Johnson (R-OH) praises Ohio-based manufacturers amid COVID-19 outbreak

WASHINGTON (WTRF) – As the COVID-19 pandemic continues across the U.S., many industries have begun to convert to the manufacture of masks, ventilators and other medical supplies.

Car-maker Ford Motor Company has announce the conversion of plants that made F-150 pickup trucks will now make ventilators. Ohio Congressman Bill Johnson says that several businesses in Eastern Ohio have already begun the manufacture of needed products.

“I have a manufacturer, actually two manufacturers, that are making masks, another one that is working with FEMA to begin producing hand sanitizer. So manufacturers across Eastern and Southeastern Ohio are stepping up to meet some of the critical needs,” said the Republican Congressman.

Rep. Johnson added that hospitals like East Ohio Regional should be considered if expansion is needed, he says that this would be a state decision and not a federal one.