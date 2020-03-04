Coronavirus and airline travel

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, P.A. (WTRF)- Travel impacts from the coronavirus are highlighted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and their website points out different risk assessments by country. 7News spoke to a AAA official at the Pittsburgh International Airport

about what he has noticed with the onset of this virus.

Airline travel may be seriously altered due to the coronavirus as time goes on. Jim Garrity, head of Public and Legislative Affairs at AAA East Central, told 7News “we have seen a few cancellations, a few who are saying that they would like to reschedule their trip for another time of the year, they try to find a different destination that makes them more comfortable, and many people who are coming in with questions and concerns.”

Pittsburgh International Airport has boosted cleaning routines, and have an action plan in order, all in line with the CDC, County Heath Department, and air carriers. They have no nonstop flights from China, Iran, South Korea, or Italy, and any passenger screening procedures would happen prior to arrival in Pittsburgh.

Garrity added “as a traveler making that personal decision, stay informed as much as possible, the CDC has been very good at making a lot of information readily available, working with a travel agent this is one of those moments working with a travel agent really can come in handy.”

Fox Chapel resident, Sharon Goldstein, and her family seem prepared for their trip to Tel Aviv. Goldstein said “yeah, we have a lot of bleach wipes because I’ve been told that the best thing you can do is wipe your tray table and arm rests, we’re trying not to touch our faces, we’re washing our hands, and we have sanitizer, and when we get to the wedding we’re not going to hug and kiss everyone like we normally would, and just taking regular precautions, praying and hoping that everything goes well for us and for all travelers.”

Of course, you can do your part by washing your hands regularly and just keeping good hygiene.