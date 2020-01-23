Coronavirus – how to spot it

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – At least 18 people have died, and 600 others are infected nationwide as the Coronavirus continues to spread.

A Belmont County Health Department nurse has just returned from an epidemiology meeting about it.

Lynn Schrum says Coronavirus is from the same family as SARS, which caused a lot of sickness and death in the last decade.

This outbreak was traced to an open-air meat and fish market in Wuhan, China, which is now shut down.

Chinese officials are restricting travel for people in and around Wuhan.

U.S. officials are checking everyone who arrives from China for symptoms at the airport.

Wuhan and another city in China is locked down. People are not allowed to leave. But they are monitoring everyone coming in from China. They are monitoring, first of all, temperatures. Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and they will be adding Chicago onto this Lynn Schrum, Belmont County Health Department

Schrum said the one man in the United States with Coronavirus is recovering. Adding that because he is an otherwise healthy 30-year-old, his chances are excellent.

Like other viruses, it is most dangerous to the very young, old, or those with compromised immune systems.

She advocates good hygiene practices like frequent hand washing and staying home from work or school if you’re sick.

Coronavirus has the same symptoms as the flu.