Counsel for Janine Varner releases statement after Magistrate resigns

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) A statement from Wheeling Attorney Teresa C. Toriseva, Counsel for Magistrate Varner of Ohio County.
Ms. Varner has made what she believes is the best decision as it relates to the public interest and the responsibilities of her appointed position to resign at this time as an Ohio County Magistrate. Ms. Varner apologizes to the Court and the citizens of Ohio County for the turmoil that has been created due to her nontraditional education path. To remedy this, Ms. Varner has begun the process of obtaining her GED to remove all question about her qualifications. She fully intends to seek reappointment and/or election as Magistrate once she completes the GED process and looks forward to a long and distinguished career of public service.Statement of Wheeling Attorney Teresa Toriseva as Counsel for Janine Varner.