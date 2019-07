MORRISTOWN, Ohio (WTRF) — Saturday marks the final day for the all new ‘Blame My Roots’ Festival at the ValleyView Campground.

Several of local and national acts have taken the stage over the three-day festival, including Trace Adkins, Joe Diffie.

The final day will be more of the same with Tyler Farr, Lindsey Ell and Ryan Hurd taking the stage.

There will also be an after party, beginning at approximately 11:30 p.m.

No official announcement has been made if the festival will return next year.